Opposition MPs hold protest march in Parliament complex, demand withdrawal of G RAM G Bill

Behind a huge banner that had 'Mahatma Gandhi NREGA' written on it, they marched from the Gandhi statue at Prerna Sthal to Makar Dwar, raising slogans against the government.
Last Updated : 18 December 2025, 07:25 IST
Published 18 December 2025, 07:25 IST
India News

