OpenAI calls Elon Musk’s claims ‘incoherent’ in court filing

OpenAI lambasted Elon Musk’s allegations against it, saying in a court filing that the billionaire entrepreneur’s claims “rest on convoluted— often incoherent — factual premises.”

The strongly worded filing is the company’s first legal response to Musk’s February lawsuit against the company, said Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman and President Greg Brockman. Musk alleged the startup had strayed from its mission to build responsible artificial intelligence and that it had become beholden to Microsoft Corporation its largest investor.

In the filing, OpenAI stressed that it did not violate its agreement with Musk because “there is no founding agreement, or any agreement at all with Musk, as the complaint itself makes clear.” OpenAI also denied Musk’s claims in a memo to staff and a blog post last week.

“The relief Musk seeks is as extraordinary as his claims are contrived,” OpenAI said in its filing in San Francisco state court. “Musk requests an order compelling OpenAI to reorganize and distribute its technology in accordance with the terms of his fictitious contract.”