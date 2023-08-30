Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

OpenAI on track to generate more than $1 billion revenue over 12 months

The Microsoft-backed company is generating more than $80 million in revenue per month, compared to just $28 million in the entire last year, the report added.
Last Updated 30 August 2023, 00:40 IST

Follow Us

OpenAI is on track to generate more than $1 billion in revenue over the next 12 months from the sale of artificial intelligence software and computing capacity that powers it, The Information reported on Tuesday.

Earlier, the ChatGPT maker projected $200 million in revenue for this year.

The Microsoft-backed company is generating more than $80 million in revenue per month, compared to just $28 million in the entire last year, the report added.

OpenAI did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Besides ChatGPT, it makes money by selling API access to its AI models for developers and enterprises directly and through a partnership with Microsoft, which invested over $10 billion into the company in January.

ChatGPT, known for producing prose or poetry on command, has gained widespread attention in Silicon Valley as investors see generative AI as the next big growth area for tech companies.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 30 August 2023, 00:40 IST)
Business NewsOpenAIChatGPT

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT