Paris bourse trade resumes after 'technical problem'

Trading on the Paris stock exchange resumed after a technical problem halted business for nearly three hours on Monday, bourse operator Euronext said.

The problem had been "identified and resolved", Euronext said in a statement to AFP.

It gave no details on the nature of the glitch which affected all the exchange's market products.

Also Read | Fujitsu still probing causes of Tokyo stock exchange glitch

Other exchanges run by Euronext -- Brussels, Amsterdam, Lisbon and Dublin -- were also affected by the outage, but not Oslo.

The benchmark CAC 40 index was up around 0.7 percent at 4,967.26 points at 1050 GMT, slightly weaker than its level when trading was halted an hour into trading.

Earlier this month, Euronext announced it would buy the Milan bourse from the London Stock Exchange group for 4.3 billion euros ($5 billion).