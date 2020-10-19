Paris bourse trade resumes after 'technical problem'

AFP
AFP,
  • Oct 19 2020, 18:08 ist
  • updated: Oct 19 2020, 18:08 ist
Trading on the Paris stock exchange resumed after a technical problem halted business for nearly three hours on Monday. Credit: AFP

Trading on the Paris stock exchange resumed after a technical problem halted business for nearly three hours on Monday, bourse operator Euronext said.

The problem had been "identified and resolved", Euronext said in a statement to AFP.

It gave no details on the nature of the glitch which affected all the exchange's market products.

Other exchanges run by Euronext -- Brussels, Amsterdam, Lisbon and Dublin -- were also affected by the outage, but not Oslo.

The benchmark CAC 40 index was up around 0.7 percent at 4,967.26 points at 1050 GMT, slightly weaker than its level when trading was halted an hour into trading.

Earlier this month, Euronext announced it would buy the Milan bourse from the London Stock Exchange group for 4.3 billion euros ($5 billion).

Paris
Europe
Global Markets

