Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

President Murmu grants assent to SHANTI bill that opens up nuclear sector for private participation

The law enables private companies and joint ventures to build, own, operate and decommission nuclear power plants under a license from the government.
Last Updated : 21 December 2025, 18:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 December 2025, 18:54 IST
India NewsDroupadi MurmuNuclear energy

Follow us on :

Follow Us