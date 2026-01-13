<p>New Delhi: Passenger vehicle dispatches from companies to dealers increased 27 per cent year-on-year in December 2025, led by robust demand for utility vehicles, industry body SIAM said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>Total passenger vehicle sales stood at 3,99,216 units last month as compared with 3,14,934 units in the year-ago period, registering a growth of 26.8 per cent.</p>.<p>Two-wheeler dispatches to dealers rose 39 per cent year-on-year to 15,41,036 units in December as against 11,05,565 units in the same month last year, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said in a statement.</p>.Car, truck, EV sales decline post festive season rush.<p>Total three-wheeler sales stood at 61,924 units last month, up 17 per cent against 52,733 units in December 2024.</p>.<p>On sales outlook, SIAM noted that the industry enters the fourth quarter of 2025-26 with firm momentum after strong double-digit growth across all vehicle segments in late 2025, and expects steady wholesale and retail volumes traction through the quarter.</p>.Maharashtra govt sanctions Rs 1.57 crore for purchase of new vehicles for governor, minister of state.<p>The year-end sales push, healthy pipeline of bookings, and the full transmission of 2025 interest rate cuts on loans are expected to support demand, pointing to continued growth into 2025-26, underpinned by stable macroeconomic conditions and supportive policy reforms of the Government of India, it added.</p>.<p>"While remaining watchful of geopolitical developments, the industry expects FY2025-26 to close on a positive growth trajectory, with policy-led tailwinds firmly in place, sustaining the robust performance witnessed in recent years," the industry boy stated. </p>