Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Passenger vehicle dispatches rise 27% year-on-year in December 2025: SIAM

Total three-wheeler sales stood at 61,924 units last month, up 17 per cent against 52,733 units in December 2024.
Last Updated : 13 January 2026, 06:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 January 2026, 06:56 IST
India NewsAutomobileSIAMsales

Follow us on :

Follow Us