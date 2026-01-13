<p>Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday came in support of Vijay's final film <em>Jana Nayagan. </em></p><p>In a post on social media platform X, Gandhi alleged that the Information & Broadcast Ministry's attempt to block the film is an "attack on Tamil culture". </p>.<p>He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not be successful in suppressing the voice of Tamilians. </p><p>On Monday, the producer of the Tamil film approached the Supreme Court, challenging an interim order of the Madras High Court that stayed a single-judge direction to grant the CBFC clearance to the movie.</p><p>On January 9, the Madras HC had stayed a single judge's order directing the CBFC to immediately grant a censor certificate to <em>Jana Nayagan</em>, leaving the fate of actor-turned-politician's film, which has drawn attention for its political overtones, in limbo.</p><p>KVN Productions LLP filed an appeal against the order passed by a division bench of the high court last Friday, which put on hold the single bench's directive to the board to issue the film's certificate forthwith.</p>