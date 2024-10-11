Home
Payment systems: RBI asks banks to ensure easier accessibility to people with disabilities

PSPs have been asked to submit to the Reserve Bank, within one month, details of their systems/devices that need to be modified, along with a time-bound plan of action for achieving the same.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 October 2024, 11:05 IST

Published 11 October 2024, 11:05 IST
RBIReserve Bank of IndiaBusinee News

