Payment systems: RBI asks banks to ensure easier accessibility to people with disabilities

<p>Mumbai: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/reserve-bank-of-india">Reserve Bank of India</a> (RBI) on Friday asked banks to review their payment systems to ensure easier accessibility to persons with disabilities.</p>.<p>All sections of the population, including differently abled people, are increasingly adopting digital payment systems, it said in a circular.</p>.<p>"To promote effective access, payment system participants (PSPs, that is, banks and authorised non-bank payment system providers) are advised to review their payment systems/devices in terms of accessibility to Persons with Disabilities," it noted.</p>.<p>Based on the review, banks and non-bank payment system providers may carry out the necessary modifications in payment systems and devices like point-of-sale machines, which can be accessed and used by persons with disabilities with ease, the RBI said.</p>.<p>The RBI also asked them to refer to the accessibility standards issued by the Ministry of Finance in February.</p>.<p>While selecting potential solutions for the purpose, care should be taken to ensure that the modifications or enhancements do not compromise security aspects of the systems, the central bank said.</p>.<p>PSPs have been asked to submit to the Reserve Bank, within one month, details of their systems/devices that need to be modified, along with a time-bound plan of action for achieving the same. </p>