PayPal says it is not pursuing acquisition of Pinterest

Earlier in the week, it was reported that the payments behemoth had offered to buy digital pinboard site Pinterest for $45 billion

  • Oct 25 2021, 15:39 ist
  • updated: Oct 25 2021, 15:39 ist
It was reported that PayPal offered about $70 per share. Credit: Reuters File Photo

PayPal Inc is not pursuing an acquisition of Pinterest Inc at this time, the online payments provider said on Sunday, responding to market rumours.

Earlier in the week, it was reported that the payments behemoth had offered to buy digital pinboard site Pinterest for $45 billion, or about $70 per share, mostly in stock.

Pinterest did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside of business hours. 

