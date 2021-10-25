PayPal says it is not pursuing acquisition of Pinterest

PayPal Inc is not pursuing an acquisition of Pinterest Inc at this time, the online payments provider said on Sunday, responding to market rumours.
Earlier in the week, it was reported that the payments behemoth had offered to buy digital pinboard site Pinterest for $45 billion, or about $70 per share, mostly in stock.
Pinterest did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside of business hours.
Check out the latest DH videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Tripura's tiny Karbong tribe is facing extinction
Are we under-celebrating approval of malaria vaccine?
The tiny ocean creatures with a global impact
Covid adds fuel to the match-fixing fire, says expert
Scientists comb Japan waters to study new eco threat
'Maachis' turns 25: A look at its rich legacy
DH Radio | NoCountryMan’s 4-yr road trip from Bengaluru
Crypto is failing as money, only regulators can save it