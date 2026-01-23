Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

PepsiCo India appoints Savitha Balachandran as CFO

Savitha Balachandran will assume the role following a structured transition period.
Last Updated : 23 January 2026, 17:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 January 2026, 17:03 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsPepsiCo

Follow us on :

Follow Us