<p>New Delhi: Food and beverages major PepsiCo on Friday announced the appointment of Savitha Balachandran as Chief Financial Officer – India and South Asia.</p>.<p>Balachandran succeeds Kaushik Mitra, who has decided to retire from PepsiCo, effective April 15, 2026, the company said in a statement.</p>.PepsiCo CEO Ramon Laguarta meets PM Modi, reaffirms long-term commitment to India.<p>She will assume the role following a structured transition period, it said.</p>.<p>In her new role, Balachandran will lead PepsiCo's finance function across India and South Asia.</p>.<p>She joins PepsiCo India from Tata Technologies, where she served as Chief Financial Officer. </p>