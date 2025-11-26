<p>Taxpayers who have submitted their Income Tax Return (ITR) and have been qualified for a refund can now easily check the status of their online refund using their Permanent Account Number (PAN).</p><p>The refund processing begins only after a persons' ITR is successfully e-verified. </p>.<p>A taxpayer becomes eligible for an income tax refund when the Income Tax Department determines that more tax has been paid during the year.</p><p>This happens when TDS deductions surpass the pending tax amount when advance tax which when paid is higher than the actual tax liability.</p>.<p>There can be several reasons in delay of income tax refunds and the primary one is that the bank account is not pre-validated - which has now become mandatory to receive refunds.</p><p>Income tax refunds may also be delayed if the bank account name does not match the name on the PAN card or if the IFSC code is invalidated or incorrect.</p><p>Refunds are delayed when the mentioned bank account of closed/inactive, when the PAN is not linked to Aadhaar.</p>.<p>1 - Visit https://www.incometax.gov.in</p><p>2 - Log in using your PAN details, password and required OTP.</p><p>3 - Go to the e-file section, select Income Tax Returns and click View Filed Returns.</p><p>4 - The returns that a person has filed for each year should be visible with the status of your refund that where it has been processed, issued or is if it is still pending.</p>