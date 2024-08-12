How your tax burden has changed after the Union Budget

Given that the new tax regime just turned more attractive post-July 23, there may be more taxpayers willing to make the switch. However, such a switch would entail recalibration of their taxes and employers may not be willing to undertake that exercise. The Central Board of Direct Taxes in its upcoming Circular on tax deduction at source (TDS) from salary – after the President’s Assent – should allow the employers to offer the option. Individual taxpayers, of course, will always have the option of making that leap at the time of filing returns next year.