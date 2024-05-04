The shadowy world of crypto

While crypto plays out online, without intermediaries, the drugs make a conventional journey to reach the doorstep, relying on courier and postal services. That’s how Vyas aka Vikas, an unemployed B Tech dropout hailing from Thalassery in Kerala, came under suspicion. In 2022, a package from Poland arrived for him at the International Mail Centre of the postal department in Kochi. It contained 200 LSD stamps. The 35-year-old reportedly processed orders through the darknet and paid in crypto. He never stepped out from the first floor of his house, not even to interact with his own family. He stayed up all night and slept all day.