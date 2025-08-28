<p>New Delhi: The Railway Board has decided to upgrade Vande Bharat trains with more coaches on seven operational routes after considering the high occupancy of passengers, according to officials.</p>.<p>These seven routes are Mangaluru Central-Thiruvananthapuram Central, Secunderabad–Tirupati, Chennai Egmore–Tirunelveli, Madurai–Bengaluru Cantt, Deoghar–Varanasi, Howrah– Rourkela and Indore–Nagpur.</p>.<p>The released trains will also be introduced on some other new routes.</p>.<p>The officials said that at present four 8 coaches (also called cars) and three 16 coaches Vande Bharat trains are operational on these routes.</p>.Vande Bharat train: Boost to education and health in Central Karnataka: MP .<p>“The 16-car train will be upgraded to 20-car and those having 8-car will be increased to 16-car,” Dilip Kumar, Executive Director, Information and Publicity, Railway Board, said.</p>.<p>“On the basis of occupancy for Financial Year 2025-26 (up to 31.07.2025) and feasibility for augmentation, a tentative augmentation of three 16-car Vande Bharat train services with 20-car and four 8-Car Vande Bharat train with 16-car has been planned,” he added.</p>.<p>The Board officials said that besides these upgrades, more 20-car Vande Bharat trains will be ready for launches and one 16-car train will be available for augmentation.</p>.<p>“A tentative replacement plan of Vande Bharat train service is planned on the basis of occupancy. After this, the released rakes (trains) of 16-Car and 8-Car will be utilized for running new services,” Kumar said.</p>.<p>As per scheduled upgradation, three routes -- Mangaluru Central–Thiruvananthapuram Central, Secunderabad–Tirupati, Chennai Egmore–Tirunelveli -- which have at present 16-car Vande Bharat will be upgraded to 20-car and the remaining four routes having 8-car Vande Bharat service will get 16-car trains.</p>