Mangaluru: 6 killed after bus hits autos, pedestrians

<p>Mangaluru: Six people, including a five -year-old child, were killed and two others were injured after a Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus, speeding towards Mangaluru, rammed into two autorickshaws and bystanders near Talapady Cross on NH 66 in Manjeshwar police station limits in Kasaragod district in Kerala on Thursday.</p>.<p>The deceased have been identified as autorickshaw driver Hyder Ali (47), Khadeeja (60), her sister Nafeesa (52), her daughter Ayisha Fida (19) and Nafeesa’s niece Hasna (05), all from Ajjinadka in Kotekar and Avamma (72) of Farangipete, Mangaluru.</p>.Six killed in KSRTC bus accident at Kasaragod - Mangaluru border.<p>The injured pedestrians were identified as Laxmi (61) and Surendra (39) both from Perumbala in Kasaragod. All five members of the family were on their way to a relative’s house in Kunjathur, Manjeshwar.</p>.<p>According to police sources, the accident took place at around 1 pm. The driver of the bus, identified as Nijalingappa Chalavadi, drove on the flyover instead of taking the service road and rammed the vehicle into an autorickshaw carrying four passengers.</p>.<p>After the accident, Nijalingappa jumped from the bus and took to his heels. Without control, the bus begun moving in the reverse direction and knocked down two bystanders, before hitting another autorickshaw.</p>