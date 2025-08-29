Menu
Mangaluru: 6 killed after bus hits autos, pedestrians

The driver of the bus, identified as Nijalingappa Chalavadi, drove on the flyover instead of taking the service road and rammed the vehicle into an autorickshaw carrying four passengers.
Last Updated : 28 August 2025, 23:10 IST
Published 28 August 2025, 23:10 IST
