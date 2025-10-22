<p>Fixed Deposit (FD) is a safe way of saving without market risks. An FD lets you have a safe investment along with gaining interest on it.</p><p>In FD one has to deposit a lumpsum amount in the bank for a fixed period of time on a fixed rate of interest. Once the deposit reaches the maturity term, the investor will receive the original amount of investment with the interest.</p><p>FDs are considered beneficial for achieving long-term financial goals as they are considered stable and assure growth in the investment.</p><p><strong>Let us take a look at banks that offer top returns in 1, 5, and 7 years period. </strong></p><p><strong>1. Bandhan Bank: </strong></p><p>1-year: 7 per cent </p><p>3-year: 7 per cent</p><p>5-year: 5.85 per cent</p>.<p><strong>2. ESAF Small Finance Bank:</strong></p><p>1-year: 4.75 per cent</p><p>3-year: 6 per cent</p><p>5-year: 5.75 per cent</p>.<p><strong>3. Jana Small Finance Bank:</strong></p><p>1-year: 7.25 per cent</p><p>3-year: 7.5 per cent</p><p>5-year: 8 per cent</p>.<p><strong>4. DCB Bank:</strong></p><p>1-year: 6.9 per cent</p><p>3-year: 7 per cent</p><p>5-year: 7 per cent</p>.<p><strong>5. Central Bank of India:</strong></p><p>1-year: 6.4 per cent</p><p>3-year: 6.25 per cent</p><p>5-year: 6.25 per cent</p>.<p>Some other banks that offer good interest rate are Jammu & Kashmir Bank, SBM Bank India, Bank of Maharashtra, and Suryoday Small Finance Bank.</p>