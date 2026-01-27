Menu
Homeworld

Global population living with extreme heat to double by 2050: Oxford study

In 2010, 23 per cent of the world's population lived with extreme heat, which is set to 41 per cent over the next decades.
Last Updated : 27 January 2026, 03:58 IST
Published 27 January 2026, 03:58 IST
