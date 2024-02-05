When is your portfolio over-diversified?

Active share measures the level of differentiation between a mutual funds’ portfolio and its benchmark index. In case of deficiency in level of active share, the funds appear to be mimicking the index that it is supposed to outperform. In such a scenario, the active fund is more or less like the passive index fund with a high expense ratio. Unnecessary diversification could be on account of limited active share as it prohibits greater divergence from the benchmark. So irrespective of the number of funds one is invested in, the absence of significant active share would mean all funds mimicking or hugging the same index, thus adding no value through active management.