Pfizer seeks expedited approval for vaccine in India

Pfizer in talks with India over expedited approval for Covid-19 vaccine

Unfortunately, our vaccine is not registered in India, said CEO Albert Bourla

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • May 03 2021, 13:09 ist
  • updated: May 03 2021, 13:09 ist
The CEO announced a donation of medicines worth more than $70 million. Credit: AFP File Photo

Pfizer is in discussions with the Indian government seeking an "expedited approval pathway" for its Covid-19 vaccine, its CEO Albert Bourla said on LinkedIn on Monday, announcing a donation of medicines worth more than $70 million.

"Unfortunately, our vaccine is not registered in India although our application was submitted months ago," he said.

"We are currently discussing with the Indian government an expedited approval pathway to make our Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine available for use in the country."

Pfizer-BioNTech
Pfizer
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus vaccine

