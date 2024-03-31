PLI schemes attract over Rs 1.06 lakh investment till Dec; pharma sector gets major chunk

The government in 2021 announced PLI schemes for 14 sectors such as telecommunication, white goods, textiles, manufacturing of medical devices, automobiles, speciality steel, food products, high-efficiency solar PV modules, advanced chemistry cell battery, drones, and pharma with an outlay of Rs 1.97 lakh crore.

According to the data, pharmaceuticals and drugs sector attracted Rs 25,813 crore till December last year, exceeding the expected investments of Rs 17,275 crore.