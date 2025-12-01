Power, mining, manufacturing drag IIP growth to over one-year low of 0.4% in October

<p>New Delhi: India's industrial production growth slowed to an over one-year low of 0.4 per cent in October this year due to poor showing by power, mining and manufacturing sectors, according to official data released on Monday.</p><p>Factory output, measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), expanded by 3.7 per cent in October 2024.</p><p>The previous low was recorded as flat growth in September 2024.</p><p>The National Statistics Office (NSO) revised the industrial production growth to 4.6 per cent for September 2025 from the provisional estimate of 4 per cent released last month.</p><p>The latest NSO data showed that the manufacturing sector's output growth decelerated to 1.8 per cent in October 2025 from 4.4 per cent in the year-ago month.</p><p>Mining production contracted by 1.8 per cent against a growth of 0.9 per cent recorded a year ago.</p><p>Power output contracted by 6.9 per cent in October 2025 compared to a 2 per cent expansion in the year-ago period.</p><p>During the April-October period of FY26, the country's industrial production growth decelerated by 2.7 per cent from 4 per cent in the same period a year ago.</p><p>Within the manufacturing sector, 9 out of 23 industry groups have recorded positive year-on-year growth in October 2025.</p><p>As per the use-based classification, the capital goods segment grew 2.4 per cent in October 2025, down from 2.9 per cent in the year-ago period.</p><p>Consumer durables (or white goods production) contracted 0.5 per cent during the reporting month compared to a 5.5 per cent growth in October 2024.</p><p>In October 2025, consumer non-durables output declined 4.4 per cent against a 2.8 per cent growth a year ago.</p>.GST collection rises at slower pace of 0.7% to Rs 1.70 lakh crore in November.<p>Infrastructure/construction goods reported a 7.1 per cent expansion in October 2025, up from a 4.7 per cent expansion in the year-ago period.</p><p>The data also showed that the output of primary goods declined by 0.6 per cent in October 2025 compared to 2.5 per cent growth a year earlier.</p><p>The expansion in the intermediate goods segment was 0.9 per cent in the month under review against 4.8 per cent growth a year ago.</p>