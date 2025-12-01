<p>Srinagar: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested Shafat Ahmad Shungloo, a Srinagar resident, in connection with the December 1989 kidnapping of Rubaiya Sayeed, sources said.</p><p>Shungloo was detained from Police Station Nishat as part of the agency’s ongoing proceedings in the case, which continues before the designated TADA court.</p><p>Rubaiya, daughter of then Union Home Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, was abducted on December 8, 1989 by militants of the Jammu & Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) while returning from Lal Ded maternity hospital in Srinagar.</p><p>Her kidnappers demanded the release of five jailed JKLF militants, and the V P Singh-led government agreed. The hostage exchange on December 13 is considered a major turning point that emboldened militant groups, fuelled the rise of insurgency in Kashmir and deepened public distrust in political institutions.</p><p>Among the key accused in the case is Yasin Malik, the JKLF chief who was then a prominent face of the separatist militant movement. </p>.BJP state president moves Kerala High Court seeking CBI probe into Sabarimala gold loss case.<p>Malik, who later renounced violence and entered separatist politics, is currently serving a life sentence after his 2022 conviction in a terror-funding case by a Delhi court.</p><p>In the Rubaiya kidnapping trial, Malik has been facing charges including criminal conspiracy and kidnapping; he has repeatedly refused to contest the charges legally, choosing not to engage counsel and telling the court he would not challenge the evidence against him.</p><p>Over the past few years, the CBI has questioned and produced multiple former JKLF members before the court as part of its renewed effort to take the decades-old trial to its conclusion. </p><p>Shungloo’s arrest adds to the list of individuals examined or taken into custody as the agency cross-verifies witness testimonies and supplementary statements.</p><p>An official statement from the CBI is awaited.</p>