<p>New Delhi: Government on Monday told the Opposition that it is ready to discuss issues related to electoral reforms during Parliament’s Winter Session but refused to commit to a timeline, even as I.N.D.I.A. parties vowed to stick to their demand while expressing its willingness to be flexible by omitting Special Intensive Revision (SIR) from the title of the discussion.</p><p>Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju told Rajya Sabha that the government is “not averse to discussing anything” and the demand of the Opposition is under consideration. He said it has “not been rejected” and would come back to them “soon”, as Opposition referred to his remarks at the Business Advisory Committee that he would respond by Sunday 9 pm.</p>.Amid flak from Oppn, Election Commission extends SIR schedule by one week.<p>“Please give (me) some time. There are other businesses listed that can be taken up in the meantime. Don't presume that the government is not ready to discuss any matter...Please don't put conditions on timeline,” Rijiju said. Trinamool Congress floor leader Derek O'Brien shot back saying, “Problem is not the timeline but trust deficit.”</p><p>At a meeting, chaired by Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge earlier in the day, the I.N.D.I.A. floor leaders chose to vociferously raise the demand for a discussion on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the next two days and see the response of the government. A decision on the next course of action will be taken on Wednesday, sources said.</p><p>While Trinamool Congress did not send its representatives to the meeting, sources said the Mamata Banerjee-led party is in sync with the demand for a debate on SIR. AAP, which had walked out of I.N.D.I.A. bloc after Delhi elections, is also part of the joint initiative to take on the government. </p><p>The Opposition will hold a protest at Parliament’s ‘Makar Dwar’ demanding a discussion on “electoral reforms” on Tuesday morning, indicating that it is willing to walk the talk on the wording of the debate. However, they said they could discuss SIR under the umbrella term “electoral reforms”.</p><p>The Opposition leaders have already told the Rajya Sabha Business Advisory Committee that it would not insist on the wording of the discussion and it could even omit the word SIR but a discussion that could encompass the issue should be taken up. Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha witnessed vociferous protest.</p><p>At the BAC meeting, sources said, the Opposition MPs suggested that if the government is not prepared to discuss SIR, they could term it 'urgent need for further electoral reforms' or 'need for electoral reforms' or ‘urgent need to further strengthen integrity of electoral reforms'. </p><p>Opposition MPs also said that at least nine times, discussions involving the Election Commission were held in Parliament, seeking to debunk the government's claim that the working of Election Commission could not be discussed. </p><p>While Lok Sabha witnessed protests demanding a discussion on SIR, the felicitation of new Chairman CP Radhakrishnan in Rajya Sabha went smoothly but once it was over in the afternoon, O’Brien raised the demand for a discussion on SIR and said the government has not got back to them on the timeline despite an assurance in the BAC.</p><p>Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said all Opposition parties are unanimous in their demand for a discussion. “If you are not allowing a debate on SIR first, we all will have to protest…If you try to divide us, we will emerge stronger,” he said as Rijiju referred to other demands raised by parties.</p><p>CPI(M) floor leader John Brittas said that Rijiju should uphold his statement that the government is ready to discuss electoral reforms. Congress Rajya Sabha Deputy Leader Pramod Tewar while demanding a discussion said 22 Booth Level Officers have died during the second phase of SIR.</p>