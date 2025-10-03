Pralhad Joshi promises action against e-commerce platforms over additional charge on cash-on delivery orders
Joshi reposted the picture on his account and wrote, "The Department of Consumer Affairs has received complaints against e-commerce platforms charging extra for Cash-on-Delivery, a practice classified as a dark pattern that misleads and exploits consumers.
The Department of Consumer Affairs has received complaints against e-commerce platforms charging extra for Cash-on-Delivery, a practice classified as a dark pattern that misleads and exploits consumers.