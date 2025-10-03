Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Pralhad Joshi promises action against e-commerce platforms over additional charge on cash-on delivery orders

Joshi reposted the picture on his account and wrote, "The Department of Consumer Affairs has received complaints against e-commerce platforms charging extra for Cash-on-Delivery, a practice classified as a dark pattern that misleads and exploits consumers.
Last Updated : 03 October 2025, 12:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 October 2025, 12:36 IST
India NewsPralhad Joshibusiness

Follow us on :

Follow Us