<p>Bengaluru: Citizens for Citizens (C4C) has urged the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka</a> government to drop its proposal for a new 2.3-km, two-way tunnel at Hebbal, saying the project is unnecessary.</p>.<p>With metro and suburban rail lines to the airport under construction, the group said multiple major projects, including the Namma Metro's Blue and Pink lines, and two suburban rail corridors would be operational well before the tunnel is completed, easing pressure on the junction.</p>.<p>The group opposed spending around Rs 1,400 crore on the tunnel. </p><p>In a detailed note released on Wednesday, C4C founder Rajkumar Dugar urged the government to prioritise safer, cheaper and proven solutions. He argued that airport-bound car traffic, not inadequate road infrastructure, is the main cause of congestion at Hebbal.</p>.<p>The note listed several challenges with the tunnel plan: four sharp curves within a short stretch, a higher risk of gridlock near Mehkri Circle, major drainage issues since Hebbal is a low-lying area, disruptions from extensive cut-and-cover excavation, and the likelihood of cost and time overruns.</p>.<p>The group also pointed to possible conflicts with upcoming railway and metro alignments.</p>.<p>It warned that construction on the busy Hebbal–Mehkri corridor could severely hamper airport access.</p>.<p>Dugar said ongoing measures, including flyover ramp redesigns, road widening, alternate airport routes and the proposed Hebbal Multi-Modal Hub, offer more sustainable ways to ease traffic.</p>