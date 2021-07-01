Prices of LPG cylinders hiked: Check rates

Oil marketing companies hiked the price of non-subsidised LPG cylinders by Rs 25.5 per kg, which came into effect on Thursday.

A domestic cylinder of 14.2 kg will now cost Rs 834.5 in Delhi. A 19-kg cylinder will now be dearer by Rs 76, taking the cost in Delhi to Rs 1,550, ANI reported.

This comes as fuel rates continue to touch record highs across the country. The prices of crude oil and petroleum products in the international market have been rising since November last year.

LPG prices are revised at the start of every month but the rates had remained unchanged in June.

With this latest hike, the LPG price has increased by Rs 140 per cylinder in the period from January to June 2021.