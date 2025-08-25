Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Former judges, jurists back Justice Reddy, warn Shah’s remarks risk ‘chilling effect’ on judiciary

Seven former Supreme Court judges, 11 High Court judges and legal scholars, including Justices Madan Lokur and J Chelameswar, cautioned that the Home Minister’s remarks could undermine judicial independence during the heated Vice Presidential campaign.
Last Updated : 25 August 2025, 04:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 August 2025, 04:29 IST
India NewsAmit ShahSupreme CourtSalwa JudumIndia Political

Follow us on :

Follow Us