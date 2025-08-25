Former judges, jurists back Justice Reddy, warn Shah’s remarks risk ‘chilling effect’ on judiciary
Seven former Supreme Court judges, 11 High Court judges and legal scholars, including Justices Madan Lokur and J Chelameswar, cautioned that the Home Minister’s remarks could undermine judicial independence during the heated Vice Presidential campaign.
Former SC and HC judges, legal experts find fault with Home Minister Amit Shah's comments against Justice B Sudershan Reddy on the Salwa Judum judgement. Says Shah's remarks misrepresented the judgement @DeccanHeraldpic.twitter.com/KZtgUWrbGU