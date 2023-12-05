Rapido forays into cab services segment; plans roll out in 35 cities by 2024

New Delhi: Ride hailing firm Rapido on Tuesday announced its foray into the cab services segment, where it will compete with established unicorns Ola and Uber.

The company has started the service in Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad and Bengaluru with around 1.2 lakh cabs and plans to scale it to around 35 cities by September 2024.

Rapido Co-founder Pavan Guntupalli said, "Over the course of 10 years not more than 25 per cent are participating in app based services. Our motive is to bring all these guys online and increase the market."

"With a zero commission model, we will maximise their revenues in a way that it is not a burden on users," Guntupalli said.

The captains or the driver partners will get direct payment from customers without any commission cut by Rapido.

However, they will have to pay a subscription fee after crossing a certain level of earnings.