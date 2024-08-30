Home
RBI imposes penalty of Rs 2.68 crore on UCO Bank

The RBI has also imposed a penalty of Rs 2.1 lakh on Cent Bank Home Finance Ltd for non-compliance with certain provisions of Know Your Customer (KYC) directions.
Last Updated : 30 August 2024, 13:18 IST

Mumbai: Reserve Bank of India on Friday said it has imposed a penalty of Rs 2.68 crore on UCO Bank for contravention of certain provisions, including on opening of current accounts, interest rate on deposits and frauds classification.

The RBI has also imposed a penalty of Rs 2.1 lakh on Cent Bank Home Finance Ltd for non-compliance with certain provisions of Know Your Customer (KYC) directions.

In both cases, the central bank said penalties are based on regulatory compliance and are not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the entities with their customers.

Published 30 August 2024, 13:18 IST
