<p>The French Institute in India and Alliance Française Network are bringing 'Elevation', a contemporary aerial performance, to Bengaluru on January Saturday and Sunday at Freedom Park as part of BLR Hubba.</p>.<p>The performance features two aerial works — 'Approach 17. Opening Act' and 'Dialogue au Mât (Le Mât)', choreographed by Yoann Bourgeois and Lucas Struna, respectively.</p>.<p>The performances explore suspension, balance, and the human urge to rise beyond limits.</p>.<p>Bourgeois' 'Approach 17. Opening Act' turns a staircase into a site of poetic risk, where bodies hover, fall, and rebound in precise negotiation with gravity.</p>.<p>''Dialogue au Mât' by Struna draws from the Indian discipline of Mallakhamb, reimagined as a contemporary solo around a vertical pole.</p>.<p>The travelling production is part of the annual tours organised by the French Embassy in India, aiming to introduce leading French artistes to Indian audiences. 'Elevation' will also be staged in Ahmedabad and Delhi.</p>