RBI keeps policy rates unchanged

In its last bi-monthly meeting of the current fiscal, the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) unanimously decided to keep policy repo rate unchanged at 5.25%.
Last Updated : 06 February 2026, 23:09 IST
Policy highlights
Published 06 February 2026, 23:09 IST
