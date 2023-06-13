RBI opens sub-office at Kohima, to have presence in Itanagar shortly

The Reserve Bank on Tuesday opened a sub-office at Kohima, and announced its aim to soon have an office in Itanagar to strengthen its presence in North East India.

Deputy Governor Michael Debabrata Patra inaugurated the office in the capital of Nagaland, which will help expand the central bank's presence in the north-eastern region, as per an official statement.

In the north-eastern region, RBI is present in Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura and Nagaland, the statement said.

RBI's Guwahati office will continue to cater to the needs of Arunachal Pradesh till the office in Itanagar is opened, it said.

The Kohima sub-office houses Financial Inclusion and Development Department (FIDD), Consumer Education and Protection Cell (CEPC), Market Intelligence Cell and Human Resource Management Department (HRMD), while the currency management for Nagaland will continue from the Guwahati office.

The newly inaugurated sub-office is headed by general manager Paresh Chauhan, the central bank said.