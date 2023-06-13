RBI opens Kohima sub-office, Itanagar division soon

RBI opens sub-office at Kohima, to have presence in Itanagar shortly

In the north-eastern region, RBI is present in Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura and Nagaland.

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jun 13 2023, 15:22 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2023, 15:22 ist
The RBI logo. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Reserve Bank on Tuesday opened a sub-office at Kohima, and announced its aim to soon have an office in Itanagar to strengthen its presence in North East India.

Deputy Governor Michael Debabrata Patra inaugurated the office in the capital of Nagaland, which will help expand the central bank's presence in the north-eastern region, as per an official statement.

In the north-eastern region, RBI is present in Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura and Nagaland, the statement said.

Read | Finance ministry on same page with RBI for FY24 growth forecast: CEA

RBI's Guwahati office will continue to cater to the needs of Arunachal Pradesh till the office in Itanagar is opened, it said.

The Kohima sub-office houses Financial Inclusion and Development Department (FIDD), Consumer Education and Protection Cell (CEPC), Market Intelligence Cell and Human Resource Management Department (HRMD), while the currency management for Nagaland will continue from the Guwahati office.

The newly inaugurated sub-office is headed by general manager Paresh Chauhan, the central bank said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Reserve Bank of India
Kohima
Guwahati

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kylian Mbappe tells PSG he will not renew contract

Kylian Mbappe tells PSG he will not renew contract

Their reporting on a woman’s death put them on trial

Their reporting on a woman’s death put them on trial

Drunk man forgets he has car, hands it over to stranger

Drunk man forgets he has car, hands it over to stranger

SpaceX's new recruit: 14-year-old joins Starlink

SpaceX's new recruit: 14-year-old joins Starlink

Prehistoric bird-wing flutes unearthed in Israel

Prehistoric bird-wing flutes unearthed in Israel

 