JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

RBI proposes to introduce new category of money changers

The framework for licensing of Authorised Persons (APs) under FEMA, 1999 was last reviewed in March 2006.
Last Updated 26 December 2023, 17:21 IST

Follow Us

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank on Tuesday proposed to introduce a new category of money changers who may conduct business through an agency model by becoming Forex Correspondents (FxCs) of Authorised Dealers.

Currently, the Reserve Bank issues licences to authorised dealers -- banks authorised to deal in foreign exchange -- and full-fledged money changers. Licences are also granted to financial and other institutions to carry out specific foreign exchange transactions related to their business.

The framework for licensing of Authorised Persons (APs) under FEMA, 1999 was last reviewed in March 2006.

The RBI said that keeping in view the progressive liberalisation under FEMA, increasing integration of the Indian economy with the global economy, digitisation of payment systems, evolving institutional structure, over the last two decades, it has been decided to rationalise and simplify the licensing framework for APs.

The review aims to meet the emerging requirements of the rapidly growing Indian economy, and achieve operational efficiency in the delivery of foreign exchange facilities to common persons, tourists, and businesses while maintaining appropriate checks and balances, it said while issuing draft Licensing Framework for Authorised Persons (APs) under FEMA.

'To enhance the ease of doing business, it is proposed to introduce a new category of money changers who may conduct money-changing business through an agency model by becoming Forex Correspondents (FxCs) of Category-I and Category-II Authorised Dealers. Such entities shall not be required to seek authorisation from the Reserve Bank,' the draft said.

The draft also proposed to introduce Forex Correspondent Scheme (FCS), which will be based on a principal-agency model where AD Category-I or AD Category-II will act as the principal for the FxCs. The objective behind FCS is to increase the reach of foreign exchange services.

The central bank has sought comments from stakeholders on the draft by January 31, 2024. PTI NKD SGC NKD MR

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 26 December 2023, 17:21 IST)
Business NewsRBI

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT