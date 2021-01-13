ReadyAssist raises 1 million dollars

Bengaluru-based startup ReadyAssist has raised $1-million in seed funding from a group of angel investors including an existing one, a release said on Wednesday.

The funds were raised in two tranches.

The proceeds generated will be utilised to focus on augmenting the technology to help ReadyAssist's growth plans, and its ability to service a stranded customer faster than the current market solutions, among others, the company said.

Last year, Ceat Tyres had joined hands with ReadyAssist to offer its customers a range of round-the-clock on-spot services to its customers.

The company also said it "is in discussion with institutional funds to raise another $5-10 million to support the delivery of its existing opportunities."

The funding is led by one of the existing investors Satish Grampurohit, while the nine other senior professionals from diverse industries including Vijay Sambamurthi, Founder and Managing Partner of Lexygen, also participated in the funding round, the company said.

“The recent investment further reinforces our commitment and dedication of becoming India's leading 24/7 roadside assistance service provider. This new development states that we are on the right path and encourages us to work hard and achieve long-term goals," said Vimal Singh, Founder and CEO, ReadyAssist.

The company commenced its operations in December 2018. It provides services like on-spot breakdown support, towing and repairs for both bikes and cars on a pan-Indian basis.