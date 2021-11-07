Realme working on smartphone with under-display selfie cam: Report

Smartphone maker realme is reportedly working on its first phone with an under-display camera.

A few wireframe diagrams have now surfaced from a recent patent filing which shows a device with no spot for a selfie camera to fit, which strongly suggests an under-display selfie, reports GSMArena.

The patent images reveal that the phone has a rectangular camera module on the back housing three sensors and an LED flash.

It has a power button on the right side and volume buttons on the left. The bottom part has cutouts for a USB Type-C port and a sim tray. It does not have a cutout for the 3.5mm headphone jack.

Apart from Realme, some other Chinese companies Honor, Oppo, and Vivo are also said to be working on the under-display selfie camera technology for smartphones.

In in September, Realme VP Xu Qi Chase posted an image of a smartphone on Weibo that has no notch or a punch hole for the selfie camera, and he clarified in the post's comments that the device doesn't come with a pop-up mechanism either.

Check out DH's latest videos