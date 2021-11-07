Realme working on smartphone with under-display selfie cam: Report

Smartphone maker realme is reportedly working on its first phone with an under-display camera.
A few wireframe diagrams have now surfaced from a recent patent filing which shows a device with no spot for a selfie camera to fit, which strongly suggests an under-display selfie, reports GSMArena.
The patent images reveal that the phone has a rectangular camera module on the back housing three sensors and an LED flash.
It has a power button on the right side and volume buttons on the left. The bottom part has cutouts for a USB Type-C port and a sim tray. It does not have a cutout for the 3.5mm headphone jack.
Apart from Realme, some other Chinese companies Honor, Oppo, and Vivo are also said to be working on the under-display selfie camera technology for smartphones.
In in September, Realme VP Xu Qi Chase posted an image of a smartphone on Weibo that has no notch or a punch hole for the selfie camera, and he clarified in the post's comments that the device doesn't come with a pop-up mechanism either.
Check out DH's latest videos
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Suicide bombers remain central to Taliban strategy
Why are cancer cases rising in India?
3,000 miles from Glasgow, polar bears face the future
Plumbing the dark depths
The difference between 1.5°C and 2°C of global warming
Should I sell 10% of Tesla stock? Musk asks followers
Caught between cancer & Covid-19