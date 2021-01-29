RIL races past TCS to become most-valued domestic firm

Reliance Industries races past TCS to become most-valued domestic firm once again

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 29 2021, 22:51 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2021, 22:51 ist
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL). Credit: Reuters File Photo

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) once again went past Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to become the country’s most-valued company by market valuation on Friday.

TCS had on Monday only surpassed RIL to become the country's most valued firm by market capitalisation.

At close of trade on Friday, RIL’s market capitalisation was at Rs 11,68,454.02 crore, which was Rs 374.18 crore more than that of TCS' Rs 11,68,079.84 crore valuation on the BSE.

Shares of RIL closed at Rs 1,843.15, registering a decline of 1.78 per cent, while TCS dipped 2.71 per cent to close at Rs 3,112.90.

Both RIL and TCS have competed for the coveted status of the country's most valued firm in the past too.

Market capitalisation of companies changes daily with movement in their stock prices.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Reliance Industries Ltd
TCS
Tata Consultancy Services
RIL

What's Brewing

Flying cars airport of the future to land in England

Flying cars airport of the future to land in England

Serena visits zoo, Djokovic barefoot as quarantine ends

Serena visits zoo, Djokovic barefoot as quarantine ends

Change in food items weightage to gauge true inflation

Change in food items weightage to gauge true inflation

Thalinomics: Economic Survey's latest index

Thalinomics: Economic Survey's latest index

Covid-19 memories remain fresh for 1st patient's family

Covid-19 memories remain fresh for 1st patient's family

Why onion prices spike between August and November

Why onion prices spike between August and November

From broker notes to memes: How stock market went viral

From broker notes to memes: How stock market went viral

 