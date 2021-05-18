Reverse migration of workers cripples plantation sector

The plantation sector in Karnataka is once again feeling the heat of the reverse migration of workers.

An estimated 2 lakh workers engaged in the coffee and pepper plantations in Karnataka, who had returned to their natives in north, north-eastern states, and Tamil Nadu to cast their votes in the recently concluded state elections are yet to come back. Their return to plantation areas is hampered by the sudden lockdowns imposed by several states to curb the spread of Covid-19.

As a result, the coffee, and pepper growers in Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, and Hassan districts are facing difficulties in carrying out seasonal operations. During the months of April and May, coffee growers carry out manuring work, fertiliser spraying, and replanting.

“Unlike many years in the past, we have received very good summer showers that is critical for the growth of the next crop. A large part of the plantation areas has received up to 7 inches of rain this year as against 3-4 inches normally. It is necessary to carry out pruning, fertiliser spraying, manuring, and post-harvest works during this time of the year,” M B Ganapathy, former chairman of Karnataka Planters Association (KPA) told DH.

He said many planters are unable to carry out these activities due to a shortage of workers.

Karnataka accounts for about 72% of the country’s total coffee production. There are an estimated five lakh workers engaged in the coffee and pepper plantations across the three plantation districts in Karnataka.

“Almost 50% of our workers are from outside Karnataka. A large number of workers come from north, north-eastern states and also Tamil Nadu. This year, they have gone back to cast votes in the state elections. Their return is hampered due to the lockdowns to curb the second Covid-19 wave,” said S Appadurai, Chairman of KPA.

The shortage of workers has also led to a rise in wages. The workers who are available are asking for more and there is up to a 15% rise in their wages in some areas, he said.

There is a huge demand for the workers who are available and they have been shifting from one estate to another, he said.