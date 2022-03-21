Ruchi Soya FPO price band fixed Rs 615-650 per share

Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd, a part of the Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna-founded Patanjali Group has fixed a price band at Rs 615 to Rs 650 per share for its follow-on public offer. The follow-on public offering (FPO) of Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd will open on March 24 for subscription and close on March 28.

The FPO consists of fresh issuance of equity shares for an amount aggregating to Rs 4,300 crore. The issue also includes a reservation of up to 10,000 equity shares for subscription by eligible employees.

Ruchi Soya is a diversified FMCG and FMHG focused company, with strategically located manufacturing facilities and well-recognised brands having a pan-India presence.

Ruchi Soya is recognised amongst the largest branded oil packaged food companies. Its ‘Ruchi Gold’ brand has a market leadership position, on account of being India’s highest-selling palm oil brand and also the pioneers and largest manufacturers of soya foods in India under the brand name of 'Nutrela’.

The company is recognised amongst the largest branded oil packaged food company with a strong portfolio of brands in various types of cooking oils under categories such as palm, soybean, mustard, sunflower, cottonseed etc with robust brands portfolio of 'Ruchi Gold', 'Mahakosh', 'Sunrich', 'Ruchi Star' and 'Ruchi Sunlight.'

The company has expanded its packaged food portfolio by acquiring the ‘Patanjali’ product portfolio of biscuits, cookies, rusks, noodles, and breakfast cereals and is a part of the Patanjali Group, one of India’s leading FMCG and health and wellness companies. On the back of Patanjali Group’s 14-year experience in nutraceutical and wellness products, Ruchi Soya has launched its nutraceuticals under the joint branding of ‘Patanjali and Nutrela’.

SBI Capital Markets Limited, Axis Capital Limited and ICICI Securities Limited are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

