Rupee falls 20 paise against US dollar in early trade

Rupee falls 20 paise to 74.46 against US dollar in early trade

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.43 per cent to $69.34 per barrel

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Aug 10 2021, 10:50 ist
  • updated: Aug 10 2021, 12:02 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The Indian rupee depreciated 20 paise to 74.46 against the US dollar in opening trade on Tuesday, tracking the firm American currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened on a weak note at 74.40 against the dollar, then fell further to 74.46, registering a fall of 20 paise over its previous close.

On Monday, the rupee had settled at 74.26 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading up 0.04 per cent at 92.98.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.43 per cent to $69.34 per barrel.

Forex traders said foreign fund inflows and positive domestic equities will limit the depreciation bias of the local unit.

On the domestic equity market front, BSE Sensex was trading 197.45 points or 0.36 per cent higher at 54,600.30, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 46.15 points or 0.28 per cent to 16,304.40.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Monday as they purchased shares worth Rs 211.91 crore, as per exchange data.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

US dollar
Indian Rupee
Forex
Markets
business
Nifty
Sensex
NSE
BSE

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Vandana rewarded for past & future struggles?

DH Toon | Vandana rewarded for past & future struggles?

Citrus and fruity: Nagaland coffee brews hope on hills

Citrus and fruity: Nagaland coffee brews hope on hills

China's wandering elephants may finally be heading home

China's wandering elephants may finally be heading home

8-yr-old Hindu boy charged with blashphemy in Pakistan

8-yr-old Hindu boy charged with blashphemy in Pakistan

 