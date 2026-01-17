Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homelifestylefashion

Small dots, big style: Polka prints are back in the spotlight

The versatile polka dot has made a comeback. Ikyatha Yerasala looks at the trend
Last Updated : 19 January 2026, 06:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 January 2026, 22:40 IST
fashionSpecialsfeature

Follow us on :

Follow Us