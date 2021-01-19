Rupee gains 11 paise to end at 73.17 against US dollar

The rupee gained 11 paise to settle at 73.17 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday on the back of rally in domestic equities and weak American currency.

At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened at 73.16, and hit an intra-day high of 73.14 and a low of 73.31.

It finally finished at 73.17, higher by 11 paise over its last close. Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.22 per cent to 90.52.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 834.02 points or 1.72 per cent higher at 49,398.29, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 239.85 points or 1.68 per cent to 14,521.15.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 650.60 crore on a net basis on Monday, according to provisional exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 1.26 per cent to USD 55.44 per barrel.