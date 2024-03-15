Salary increments for Indian bankers to surpass those in Singapore and Hong Kong

Investment bankers can already earn more in India’s major urban centers such as Mumbai and GIFT city, the nation’s free market zone, than in Singapore and Hong Kong. The average base salary is 4.5 per cent higher than in Hong Kong and 7.7 per cent more than in Singapore, according to Bloomberg Intelligence’s analysis of a survey by recruiter Michael Page. Private bankers’ pay, however, lags behind by 50 per cent to 78 per cent in non-executive roles. As India’s wealth industry grows, that gap will narrow.