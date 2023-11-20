Sam Altman’s Worldcoin token goes on a wild ride around OpenAI drama

Worldcoin, also known as WLD, has since rallied 18 per cent in 24 hours to retake the $2.40 level amid efforts by a group of OpenAI executives and investors to reinstate Altman as chief executive officer.

The token has a market value of about $280 million, ranking it 157th in the crypto market, according to CoinGecko as of 8:51 a.m. in Singapore on Monday.

“It’s all driven by Altman news flow and concerns over his ouster at OpenAI,” said Richard Galvin, co-founder at Digital Asset Capital Management. The token “rallied back as it became clearer there was no key negative event that drove the board’s move,” he said.

Worldcoin is a blockchain-based system that uses a small orb to scan people’s eyeballs in order to generate a unique digital identity. Altman co-founded the company behind it, Tools for Humanity.

Holders of a so-called World ID digital identity can also receive Worldcoin tokens. The coins aren’t available in the US due to a lack of regulatory clarity.

World IDs are meant to establish personhood in an artificial intelligence-enabled future where distinguishing between humans and machines may become harder. The project that has stirred both privacy and ethics concerns.

Worldcoin didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment about the gyrations in the token over the past few days.

A group of 90 crypto coins linked to the AI theme has also posted volatile performance, including a 7 per cent jump in combined market value over the past 24 hours to about $6.5 billion, CoinGecko figures show.