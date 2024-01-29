Samsung to start making laptops in India this year

Gurugram: Korean electronics major Samsung plans to start manufacturing laptops at its Noida factory in India this year, a senior company official said on Monday.

Terming India as its important manufacturing base, Samsung Electronics President and Head of Mobile eXperience (MX) Business TM Roh told reporters here that the preparation for the laptop manufacturing is in progress in India.

"We will start manufacturing laptops this year at the Noida factory. Preparations are already underway," said the official, who is on an India visit.

Roh said India is an important manufacturing base for the company, and it has received support at various levels from the state and central governments.