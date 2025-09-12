Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Bolsonaro sentenced to 27 years in prison for plotting coup in Brazil

Bolsonaro (70), was sentenced to 27 years and three months in prison, though his lawyers are likely to request house arrest because of his health problems.
Last Updated : 12 September 2025, 00:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 September 2025, 00:07 IST
World newsBrazilJair Bolsonaro

Follow us on :

Follow Us