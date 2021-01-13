Sandeep Aggarwal appointed as new TEPC chairman

Sandeep Aggarwal is appointed as the new Chairman of the Telecom Equipment and Services Export Promotion Council (TEPC).

The TEPC was set up by the Government of India to promote and develop the export of Telecom Equipment and Services.

Aggarwal, who is the Managing Director and Promoter of Delhi-based Paramount Communications Ltd., cable manufacturer, was elected TEPC’s new Chairman. He will take over from Shyamal Ghosh, ex-Telecom Secretary.

Aggarwal is also the Chief Mentor of PHDCCI’s Telecom Committee.

"TEPC plays a critical role in the promotion of telecom exports from India and assists Indian member companies in easy facilitation of exports and business development. India is poised for another digital revolution given the massive thrust on the “Make in India” initiative and successful implementation of the “Digital India” campaign, both brainchild of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Aggarwal said.