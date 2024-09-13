Home
Sanofi Consumer Healthcare gets listed on BSE, NSE

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India has emerged as a distinct legal entity following its demerger from Sanofi India.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 September 2024, 16:36 IST

New Delhi: Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India on Friday said it has been listed on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange.

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India has emerged as a distinct legal entity following its demerger from Sanofi India.

The demerger, executed under the Scheme of Arrangement, was sanctioned by the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal and became effective on June 1, 2024.

"India's consumer healthcare market, has vast potential. SCHIL getting listed on the BSE and NSE, marks a critical milestone for us; one that is further expected to strengthen our position and drive sustainable growth within the Indian market," Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India MD Himanshu Bakshi said in a statement.

By evaluating business needs, capitalising on emerging consumer trends in the healthcare space and encouraging a culture of digital innovations, the company seeks to address unmet consumer needs, he added.

Published 13 September 2024, 16:36 IST
