Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund to set up office in GIFT City

Goyal also emphasised on the need for boosting investments and more balanced trade. Saudi Arabia is one of India’s top trading partners with bilateral trade of over $52 billion recorded in 2022-23. However, due to oil imports, the trade balance is heavily in favour of Saudi Arabia. During the financial year ended March 2023, India’s imports from Saudi Arabia stood at $42.03 billion, while exports were valued at $10.72 billion.