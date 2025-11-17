Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

SBI backs another wave of bank mergers

'Some further rationalisation might make sense. There are still some smaller, sub-scale banks,' Challa Sreenivasulu Setty.
Last Updated : 17 November 2025, 01:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 November 2025, 01:42 IST
Business NewsSBImergers

Follow us on :

Follow Us