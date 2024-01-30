Sebi bans agri-investment platform Growpital from collecting money from investors

'In order to ensure that additional funds are not mobilised through the Growpital platform under its scheme/arrangement/plans and to safeguard the assets acquired from the funds of the investing public until full facts and materials are brought out and final decision is taken in the matter, I am of the view that pending completion of the detailed examination initiated by Sebi, there is a need to pass an ad-interim ex-parte order to protect the interests of investors at large,' Sebi Whole Time Member Amarjeet Singh said.